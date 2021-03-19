Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
COVID-19: Two Hampden County Communities Placed In Red Zone
Motorist Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Springfield

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person is dead following an early morning crash in Hampden County.

The crash took place around 2;10 a.m., Friday, March 19 in the 1300 block of Allen Street in Springfield.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, struck a utility pole, and the truck he was driving flipped, said Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation. 

