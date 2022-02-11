Monson Police Possibly Find Person With Gun During Welfare Check

Multiple police departments were on the scene of person potentially with a gun at a home in Western Massachusetts.

Monson Police along with several neighboring departments responded to a well-being check at a home on May Hill Road around 5:30 p.m., Monson Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers determined that there was possibly someone with a gun inside the home. Authorities were last said to be trying to make contact with those inside the home.

There is no threat to the public, police said. More updates will be provided once they are made available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.