Missing: Two Girls, Ages 11 and 15, Were Last Seen In Springfield

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing girls who may have run away together.

On Friday, Nov. 13, around 2 p.m., Chicopee Police said the public’s help is needed in finding 11-year-old Wynter Shafer and 15-year-old Crystal Badillo.

The two ran away from their program on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and are believed to be together, police said. They were last seen in the area of St. James Avenue in Springfield, police said.

Wynter Shafer, 11, is about 5”3’ with dark brown hair usually pulled back into a ponytail or a bun, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Crystal Badillo is about 5” and weighs 110 lbs. She has straight brown hair and was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie sweatshirt and gray leggings, police said.

If a person has information about the girls or the incident, contact police at (413) 594-1700 or (413) 594-1740.

