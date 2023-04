Springfield police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home last month and hasn't been seen since.

Anabella Lopez's family hasn't seen her since March 30. They believe she could be in the Bronx, New York, but officers are seeking tips on her whereabouts or any potential sightings.

Springfield police ask anyone with information to contact officers at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.

