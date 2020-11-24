Missing Mother, 6 Children Found - But Not Together

A missing mother and six children have been located - but they were not found together.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Springfield Police said Christamarie Derby and her children had been located.

Derby, 33, was found in Connecticut.

The children were found with a relative in Palmer.

Derby and her children, ages 2-13, went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 17, police said. The family was being sought by law enforcement as well as the Department of Children and Families.

