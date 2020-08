A missing 13-year-old Agawam girl has been found safe, police said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, around 8:30 a.m., police said that Eliana Higgins had been found.

Agawam Police asked for the public’s help in finding Higgins; she had been missing since Monday, Aug. 17.

No details were provided about how or where she was found.

