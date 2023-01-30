Masked Robber Hits Longmeadow Bank Monday Morning: Report

There was a large police presence outside of Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow Monday afternoon as police investigate a robbery that happened around 11 a.m., Western Mass News reported.

Report: Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow

Police told reporters that a man walked into the Longmeadow Street bank and handed the teller a note that demanded cash. No one was hurt, the report said.

Police described the man as between 5-feet-5-inches tall and 5 feet 8 and weighing about 250 pounds. He wore a black mask and clothing and sped away in a light-colored Honda CRV after the robbery.

