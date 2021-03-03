Man Who Crashed Car Into Sleeping Homeless Man Pleads Guilty, Faces More Charges

A driver has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in which he seriously injured a homeless person when he crashed a vehicle into the bus stop where the man was sleeping.

He is also facing related charges in Worcester and Hampden counties.

On Monday, March 1, Christopher Durham, 26, of Northampton, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and driving on a suspended license, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

The crash happened in June 2020 in downtown Northampton.

On that day, shortly before 1 a.m., Durham crashed into a Main Street Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus stop severely injuring a sleeping 62-year-old man.

Durham then led Northampton Police on a high-speed chase before he was stopped hours later by State Police in the next county, the DA said.

Durham has been sentenced to two years in jail, the DA said.

“While the victim, in this case, is still continuing to recover from significant injuries caused by Durham, we are fortunate that this was not a case that ended up in a fatality,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington said in a statement. “The Commonwealth would like to thank the victim in this case for having the courage on-scene while in significant pain to provide a statement to the police which helped secure Durham’s apprehension and also a conviction in this case.”

Durham still has pending charges related to the case in both Worcester and Hampden counties, the DA said.

