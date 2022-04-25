Man Wanted For Using Fake ID Card In Chicopee, Police Say

Recognize him?

Law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a man wanted for identity theft involving an altered Connecticut ID card.

In Hampden County, local police in Chicopee released a photo of a man who was found in possession of an altered identity card before fleeing the region.

According to police, the ID card had the real identification of another person, but the photo had been altered to match the wanted suspect.

After being caught with the card, police said that the man then left the area in a black 2022 Lexus SUV with New York license plates.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Bureau by calling (413) 594-1740.

