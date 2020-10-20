Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Trying To Recover Stolen Car Is Fatally Shot

Kristin Palpini
The Aschunet Avenue neighborhood in Springfield
The Aschunet Avenue neighborhood in Springfield Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A teenage girl and a 22-year-old East Longmeadow man have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday, Oct. 19.

Isaiah Marquez, 22, East Longmeadow, was arrested by Springfield Police and has been charged with murder, carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm with in 500 feet of a building, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a firearms ID card, according to MassLive.

The juvenile suspect has also been arrested and charged with murder, but due to her status as a minor, she is not being publicly identified by police.

The two are being in charged in connection with a Monday fatal shooting on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield.

Marquez and the juvenile allegedly killed the victim when he tried to recover his stolen vehicle.

The name of the victim is yet to be released but is an adult man.

The violence happened on Monday after the victim, who was in a vehicle, allegedly saw Marquez and the girl in the car he had reported stolen earlier in the day. He chased them. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle allegedly crashed into a parked car on Hall of Fame Avenue and kept going across Main Street and down Acushnet where both cars crashed.

It is not clear how the crash happened, but some time soon afterward the victim was fatally shot.

Marquez and the girl allegedly ran away from the scene but were soon apprehended by police.

