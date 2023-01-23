Man Killed In Early Morning Springfield Shooting: Police

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Springfield in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard just after 2 a.m., Public Information Officer for Springfield Police Ryan Walsh said on Twitter.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, Walsh said.

Authorities are now looking for anyone with information to contact detectives at 413-787-6355 or send an anonymous tip to "CRIMES," followed by "SOLVE" and your tip.

