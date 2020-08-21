Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Man Giving Out 'COVID Hugs' At Walmart Is Wanted By Police

Kristin Palpini
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly gave customers “COVID hugs” at a Western Massachusetts Walmart.
Photo Credit: Springfield PD

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly gave customers “COVID hugs” at a Western Massachusetts Walmart.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, at around 7:10 p.m., at the Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield, police said a man took an item out of a customer's hand and then gave him a hug.

The man then allegedly said, “Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID.” The suspect then laughed and walked away, police said.

The victim, who was not named, is a cancer survivor and does not know the suspect.

The man allegedly gave out similar "hugs" to other customers, police said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call the Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or send the department a private message on Facebook. 

