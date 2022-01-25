Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Hampden County Crash That Killed Passenger, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The area near where the crash happened
The area near where the crash happened Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old Western Massachusetts man has been charged in a single-vehicle crash that killed a passenger after police said he drove under the influence. 

Kevin Servantez, of Hampden, was charged in the crash that happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, according to an update from the Wilbraham Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Police said Servantez was charged with:

  • Motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation
  • OUI liquor of .08 percent
  • Refusal to stop for police
  • Negligent operation
  • Speeding

Police said the crash happened near 967 Main St. in Wilbraham.

A male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash, police said. Authorities did not release his identity.

Servantez was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.