Man Charged In Hampden County Crash That Killed Passenger, Police Say

A 28-year-old Western Massachusetts man has been charged in a single-vehicle crash that killed a passenger after police said he drove under the influence.
Kevin Servantez, of Hampden, was charged in the crash that happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, according to an update from the Wilbraham Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Police said Servantez was charged with:
- Motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation
- OUI liquor of .08 percent
- Refusal to stop for police
- Negligent operation
- Speeding
Police said the crash happened near 967 Main St. in Wilbraham.
A male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash, police said. Authorities did not release his identity.
Servantez was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
