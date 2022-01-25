Man Charged In Hampden County Crash That Killed Passenger, Police Say

A 28-year-old Western Massachusetts man has been charged in a single-vehicle crash that killed a passenger after police said he drove under the influence.

Kevin Servantez, of Hampden, was charged in the crash that happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, according to an update from the Wilbraham Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Police said Servantez was charged with:

Motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation

OUI liquor of .08 percent

Refusal to stop for police

Negligent operation

Speeding

Police said the crash happened near 967 Main St. in Wilbraham.

A male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash, police said. Authorities did not release his identity.

Servantez was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

