Man Accused Of Strangling A Woman In Attempt To Rob Her Is Arrested

A man accused of strangling a woman in an effort to steal her purse has been arrested.

Titus Crews, 40, of King Street, was arrested Monday, Sept. 14, at around 11 a.m. on Warriner Avenue in Springfield, police said. He is being charged with attempted murder and unarmed assault to rob, police said. Police had also issued a warrant for Crews’ arrest in connection with the assault.

Crews allegedly assaulted a stranger after he attempted to steal her purse on Wednesday, Sept. 9, police said.

On that day Crews allegedly followed a woman home from a convenience store and tried to steal her purse while she was in the doorway of her Belmont Avenue apartment building, police said. When he failed to get the purse, Crews strangled the victim leaving her “severely injured,” police said.

Two neighbors heard the attack and were able to scare the attacker away, police said.

Crews was out on bail over an April domestic assault when he allegedly attacked the victim, police said. Crews has been arrested 28 times in his adult life, police said.

