Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Strangling A Woman In Attempt To Rob Her Is Arrested

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Titus Crews of Springfield (pictured here) is accused of strangling a woman in an effort to steal her purse.
Titus Crews of Springfield (pictured here) is accused of strangling a woman in an effort to steal her purse. Photo Credit: Springfield PD

A man accused of strangling a woman in an effort to steal her purse has been arrested.

Titus Crews, 40, of King Street, was arrested Monday, Sept. 14, at around 11 a.m. on Warriner Avenue in Springfield, police said. He is being charged with attempted murder and unarmed assault to rob, police said. Police had also issued a warrant for Crews’ arrest in connection with the assault.

Crews allegedly assaulted a stranger after he attempted to steal her purse on Wednesday, Sept. 9, police said.

On that day Crews allegedly followed a woman home from a convenience store and tried to steal her purse while she was in the doorway of her Belmont Avenue apartment building, police said. When he failed to get the purse, Crews strangled the victim leaving her “severely injured,” police said.

Two neighbors heard the attack and were able to scare the attacker away, police said.

Crews was out on bail over an April domestic assault when he allegedly attacked the victim, police said. Crews has been arrested 28 times in his adult life, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.