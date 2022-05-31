Man Accused Of Reckless Driving With 3-Year-Old In Vehicle In Springfield

A man out on bail who authorities suspected had a gun was arrested after fleeing from police with a 3-year-old in the vehicle in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Jesus Oquendo, age 23, of Springfield, was arrested after members of the Springfield police received information that he was in possession of a handgun while out on bail, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

The officers located Oquendo driving a car on Alderman Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to the fact that Oquendo did not have an active driver’s license, Walsh said.

Oquendo did not stop, driving on a yard on Marlborough Street and running stop signs, and red lights while putting numerous pedestrians and drivers in danger. Oquendo went the wrong way on Queen Street when he crashed into another moving vehicle, Walsh said.

Detectives then were able to place Oquendo under arrest. A three-year-old was in the back seat of the car, he added.

Detectives recovered a firearm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition during a search of the vehicle, police said.

Oquendo was previously arrested by the department in November 2021 for firearms charges and was currently out on bail while that case is pending.

Oquendo was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment of a child

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

