Man Accused Of Masturbating In Public Areas In Hampden County

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly openly masturbating on two occasions, once in front of a child.

The incidents took place in Hampden County in West Springfield and Chicopee on Sunday, April 24, and on Tuesday, April 26.

On Sunday, West Springfield officers responded to the area of the Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway behind Riverdale Shops Plaza for a report of a man in a state of partial nudity openly masturbating.

The suspect, identified as Lawrence "Larry" Disco, age 58, undomiciled, had fled into the wooded area near the riverbank when confronted by a witness, said the West Springfield Police.

When officers arrived they met with a couple and their young son, who explained the series of "shocking" events, which they had just witnessed, police said.

They pointed to the last known area where Disco was seen.

Officers searched the area and discovered a homeless encampment and were able to identify Disco, but were unable to locate him at the time, police said.

Through the investigation it was learned that Disco was a registered sex offender, with a last known address in Holyoke; however, an active restraining order prevented him from residing at his registered address.

An arrest warrant was applied for and issued out of Springfield District Court on Wednesday, April 27.

On Tuesday, members of the Chicopee Police Department responded to a similar incident of a man openly masturbating on a bench outside of the Stop & Shop, police said.

When confronted about his disturbing actions, the suspect fled into a wooded area behind a neighboring retail business, said police.

Chicopee officers investigated and located a homeless encampment in the area and subsequently identified the perpetrator as being Disco.

On Wednesday, Chicopee police located Disco walking in close proximity to where the homeless encampment and placed him under arrest without incident on their charges as well as the West Springfield warrant, police added.

He was charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.