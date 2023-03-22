Killing In Springfield: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Police in Hampden County are investigating a fatal shooting earlier this week, authorities said.

The slaying happened around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, March 20, in the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street, Springfield police said. Officers responded to calls in the area and found the victim bleeding when they arrived.

Responders rushed the man to Baystate Medical Center, but he later died of his wounds. Springfield police did not release the victim's name.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the killing or who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the shooting to contact detectives at 413-787-6355.

The Hampden County District Attorney's Office is assisting in the investigation.

