Juvenile Nabbed After Stealing Car, Crashing Into Patrol Cruiser In Hampden County, Police Say

A Western Mass juvenile was arrested after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser after being caught in a stolen vehicle.

The Hampden County juvenile was captured around noon, Monday, Feb. 21, after the Holyoke Police responded to 306 Chestnut St., for the report of a stolen 2006 gray Subaru Baja.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. a Holyoke officer spotted the earlier reported stolen vehicle and followed the Subaru from a safe distance as he waited for backup, said Capt. Matthew Moriarty, of the Holyoke Police Department.

As a marked cruiser pulled in front of the Subaru the officer initiated a motor vehicle stop. The driver of the Subaru accelerated and rammed the rear of the marked cruiser that was in front of him, Moriarty said.

Due to the ramming of the cruiser, the Subaru was pinned between two marked cruisers. The juvenile attempted to flee from the scene but officers were able to capture him and place him under arrest, he added.

The officer of the rammed cruiser was transported to the emergency room and treated and released.

The juvenile was charged with:

Receiving stolen motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a vehicle

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Resisting arrest

Reckless operation of a vehicle

