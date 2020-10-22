Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Junior Firefighter/Youth Football Volunteer Faces Child Porn, Stalking Charges

Kristin Palpini
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

A man claiming to be a junior firefighter and youth football volunteer has been summonsed to court on child pornography and stalking charges.

Daryl A. Gagne, 18, of West Springfield, was issued a court summons on Thursday, Oct. 8 on the charges of:

- Stalking

- Criminal harassment

- Possession of child pornography

- Distributing obscene matter to a minor

- 6 counts of making telephone calls/electronic communications, annoying

- 2 counts of threat to commit a crime, according to the Agawam Police log.

Gagne is a graduate of the Agawam High School Class of 2020. On his LinkedIn profile, he says he is a junior firefighter with the Agawam Fire Department and a volunteer with Agawam Youth Football.

