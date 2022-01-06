ID Released For Chicopee Fatal Shooting Victim

The victim of a fatal shooting in Western Massachusetts has been identified.

Hampden County resident Kelvin Cruz-Lopez, age 23, of Chicopee, was killed around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3 during a shooting on East Street, said the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, Cruz-Lopez was found when Chicopee responded to a reported car crash.

As officers arrived they located Cruz-Lopez who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed first-aid until he was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the DA's Office said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni expressed his sympathies to Cruz-Lopez’s family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.