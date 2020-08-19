'I Was Ready To Murder' READ EXCERPTS From Springfield FBI Mob Informant With 'Hot Mic'

A mob informant for the FBI has gotten himself into trouble after he accidentally recorded himself talking about taking over Springfield, drug dealing, and murdering his rivals.

The informant, who is not named in court documents, had been wearing a wire to get dirt on Anthony Scibelli, who is allegedly involved in illegal loans. Scibelli, of Springfield, is facing a charge that he allegedly violated U.S. laws on collection and extension of credit by extortionate means. The charges were filed in 2019.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, a court motion of discovery filed by Scibelli’s lawyers seek to demonstrate that the informant was not a victim of an illegal loan organization, but, allegedly, a drug dealer with his eye set on running Springfield.

“In an interesting turn of events, [the informant] inadvertently left the government issued recording device on which resulted in multiple hours of [the informant] communications being recorded,” the court documents stated.

The “hot mic” conversations sound like something out of a mob movie. Here’s a selection of what the FBI allegedly caught the informant saying:

ON SCIBELLI:

“I want to put a bullet in his [Scibelli’s] head … I wasted all my time and I took a beating and I could have put him in the hospital for the rest of his life.”

ON DRUG DEALING

“That’s really the only thing I do, is the pills, right? Cause they [the FBI] said ‘Don’t make us find out anything else out, please. Tell us whatever you gotta tell us now. … No - there’s really nuttin but the pills.” ...

“It’s a good thing I built some kinda relationship with [the FBI] over the last month, where they know me a little bit, or I woulda [explitive] got [explitive]. …

“They only hear it on the tape. Still, that’s admissible in court. So, they never actually seen the pills.”

ON PUNISHMENT

“You know how long you go away for a hundred pills? It’s not a joke … you can’t play both sides … you get caught.”

ON WHY DEALING?

“But I feel like sayin’ this is why I have to sell Percocet, cause II can’t even get money that’s owed to me.”

ON DESPERATION

“I was getting to the point where I was ready to murder couple people, actually shoot them in their heads, and I would have went to prison the rest of my life … I was targeting who I was going to get.”

ON REVENGE

Informant: “At the end of the day they’re all going to go to jail so I’ll have my revenge, then won’t I?”

Female: “Then what happens?”

Informant: “Then I take the whole city over with my brother and five other people.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.