Police & Fire

Hunters Accused Of Using Donuts To Lure Bear Are Facing Criminal Charges

Kristin Palpini
Photo illustration of a bear Photo Credit: By Peupleloup - Imported from 500px (archived version) by the Archive Team. (detail page), CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71410220
Crossbow seized Photo Credit: Massachusetts Environmental Police

Criminal charges have been filed against hunters who allegedly killed a 200-pound bear they attracted using barrels of food such as donuts, molasses, and corn.

The charges stem from an incident the Massachusetts Environmental Police in Western Massachusetts witnessed, police said.

Back in September, an MEP officer allegedly saw two adults and a minor child dragging a 200-pound bear out of the woods, police said.

The hunters allegedly drew the bear to them using two 50-gallon barrels filled with dry corn, molasses, donuts, bagels, and muffins then killed it with a crossbow, police said.

The bear was not tagged and none of the individuals had their hunting licenses, permits, or tags printed, police said.

Police seized the crossbow and bear and pressed criminal charges against the people involved for not having licenses and permits printed in their possession, failure to tag a bear immediately, and hunting over bait, police said.

The bear was donated for consumption, police said.

