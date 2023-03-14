House Fire: Minor Injuries In Early Morning Holyoke Blaze

Firefighters in Hamden County were quick to the scene of an early morning house fire after a 911.

Holyoke firefighters arrived at the 160 Pine Street home just before 5 a.m. in the driving snow when a neighbor noticed the house next door was on fire, authorities said. Despite crews best efforts the high winds pushed the flames onto a nearby home.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control after a short period and rescued a resident of the first home who had minor smoke inhalation injuries, authorities said. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

