Holyoke Man Charged With Shooting Death Of Connecticut Mother Of 4

A man from western Massachusetts is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of four from Connecticut, authorities said.

Pablo Rivera-Ortiz, age 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of Connecticut resident Desiree Rivera Lopez, of New Haven, on Saturday, July 23, Holyoke Police said.

This was after officers responded to a report of a domestic altercation at 35 North Bridge Street just after midnight, police said. Upon arrival, the officer found Lopez had died from a gunshot wound.

"Those of you who knew Desiree knew that her children, close relatives and friends meant the absolute world to her," her obituary reads. "The love she had for life and others was so bright and pure. Desiree will be deeply missed. Her death has impacted us forever."

Lopez leaves behind two daughters and two sons among many other family members and friends. A service for Lopez will be held at the Washington Funeral Home in North Haven from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Meanwhile, the investigation into her death is ongoing.

