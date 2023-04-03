Guns, Drugs, Cash: April Fools Bust Started As Routine Traffic Stop In Springfield

A routine traffic stop in Hampden County over the weekend led police to discover a loaded pistol, hundreds of bags of heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said. Two men now face potentially decades in prison after a bust that began over an expired license plate.

Luis Cordero, 24, and Devon Sutherland, 38, both of Springfield, were arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 1, at the intersection of Worthington Street and Sterns Square in Springfield, police said. Cordero was behind the wheel, and Sutherland was one of three passengers in the car.

Officers had the men get out of the car because it would need to be towed over the expired tag. Police searched it as they waited on the tow and found a loaded pistol with a magazine capable of holding 22 bullets along with ammunition, 650 bags of heroin, and more than $8,000 in cash, Springfield police said.

Sutherland and Cordero were handcuffed, but the other passengers were allowed to leave.

According to police, Sutherland was charged with —

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Firearm violation with a prior violent drug crime

Cordero was charged with —

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

