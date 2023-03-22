Guilty: Ex-Westfield Cop Sentenced To Life For Killing His Wife, DA Says

A former Hampden County police officer will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of killing his wife in 2018, officials said.

Brian Fanion was convicted on first-degree murder charges Wednesday, March 22, for the death of Amy Fanion, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office announced. A judge imposed a life sentence without the possibility of parole following the verdict.

The ruling comes after a three-week trial where the defense argued that his wife had killed herself. The prosecutor argued that Brian Fanion killed Amy with his service revolver during lunch on May 18, 2018, and then staged the scene to look like a suicide.

The jury deliberated for two days before returning their verdict.

“Mr. Fanion’s behavior was calculating and shockingly cruel," Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a news release. "I commend the members of the jury who saw through his defense and held him accountable. This result illustrates that no matter your position or power, justice is blind. I thank our entire team, especially Assistant District Attorney Mary Sandstrom for her phenomenal efforts and commitment to justice for Amy.”

