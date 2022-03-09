Four Nabbed With Loaded Firearms Inside Springfield Convenience Store, Police Say

Four men have been arrested for allegedly having loaded guns inside a convenience store in Western Massachusetts.

The four men were arrested in Hampden County around 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, when detectives from the Springfield Police received information that the men were in possession of firearms and were conducting surveillance when they entered the store.

When the men entered the store, located on the 100 block of Dickinson Street of Springfield, detectives moved in and arrested them, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

Detectives then seized a loaded firearm from each of the men and placed them under arrest. Walsh said.

Officers also recovered oxycodone and suboxone from one of the men and more than 2 grams of cocaine from another.

The men were identified as Jorge Tudor, age 25, of Chicopee; Austin Shepard. age 23. of Chicopee, Donnelle Gutierrez. age 27. of Holyoke, and Anthony Donastorg, age 21, of Springfield, Walsh said.

Tudor is currently on Hampden Superior Court probation for a conviction for possession of a large-capacity firearm, Walsh said.

Donastorg had an active default warrant on firearms charges from a July 2020 shooting, he added.

Tudor was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a firearm without a license

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Shepard was charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a Class B drug

Gutierrez was charged with:

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a firearm without a license

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a Class B drug (2 Counts)

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Donastorg was charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number

Default warrant

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Assault & battery with a firearm

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.