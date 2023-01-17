Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In West Springfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot and killed in West Springfield over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

West Springfield Police responded for a disturbance near 518 Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

A suspect, who was known to the victim, was arrested and is cooperating with investigators. A gun was also found and police said there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.