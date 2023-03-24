Fatal Shooting: Cops Bust 2 For Springfield Slaying

Less than a week after a man was fatally shot in Hampden County, police say they've found his killers.

Christina Guzman, 32, was captured near the intersection of Bloomfield and Oakland streets in Springfield on Friday, March 24, just before 8:45 a.m., authorities said.

Simultaneously, in another part of the city, Springfield police followed Rafael Calo as he left his Woodside Terrace home, authorities continued. They arrested him soon after near the intersection of Leyfred Terrace and Dickinson Street. Officers said Calo had a large-capacity pistol with him when they put the cuffs on, authorities said.

The two are accused of shooting a man around 4 p.m. on Monday near 100 Belmont Avenue, Springfield police said. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors could not save his life. He died later that day.

Police have not released the man's name.

Springfield police did not say what led them to implicate Guzman and Calo in the killing.

Guzman is charged with —

Murder

Intimidation of a witness

Calo faces charges of —

Murder

Carrying a large-capacity firearm on a public way

Firearm violation with two prior violent crimes

Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device

