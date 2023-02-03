Falling Tree Kills Baby Riding In Car In Southwick: Reports

A 6-month-old infant was killed Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, when a falling tree crashed into the car they were riding in, WCVB reports.

State police told the outlet that the incident happened in the afternoon along Route 57 (Feeding Hills Road). The infant's death was confirmed by Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon who told 22News.

The driver, a woman, was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, but authorities did not release the woman's condition or her relationship with the child. A portion of Route 57 near Foster Road was shut down Friday afternoon as police cleared the scene.

Emails and calls to the Massachusetts State Police were not immediately returned. Check back for updates on this story as it develops.

