Falling Tree Kills Baby Riding In Car In Southwick: DA's Office

A infant was killed Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, when a falling tree crashed into the car they were riding in, authorities said.

The incident happened just before noon along Route 57 (Feeding Hills Road) in Southwick, MA, Hamden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Winstead, CT, was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. Gulluni said the child was the woman's niece.

A portion of Route 57 near Foster Road was shut down Friday afternoon as police cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

