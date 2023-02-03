Contact Us
Police & Fire

Falling Tree Kills Baby Riding In Car In Southwick: DA's Office

Josh Lanier
Reports said police had closed Route 57 near Foster Road in Southwick after a tree fell onto a passing car and killed a child.
A infant was killed Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, when a falling tree crashed into the car they were riding in, authorities said.

The incident happened just before noon along Route 57 (Feeding Hills Road) in Southwick, MA, Hamden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. 

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Winstead, CT, was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. Gulluni said the child was the woman's niece.

A portion of Route 57 near Foster Road was shut down Friday afternoon as police cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing. 

