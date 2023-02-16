Drugs, Welfare Cards: Springfield Couple Busted After Traffic Stop Upends Conspiracy, Cops Say

A Springfield couple was caught with drugs, a gun, and a stockpile of EBT and welfare assistance cards earlier this week after a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

Mark Centeno, age 33, and Astrid Reyes, 29, face a litany of charges following the Valentine's Day arrest, the Springfield police said.

An officer spotted Centeno and Reyes in a parking lot along State Street just before 5 p.m. Their car was missing its inspection sticker, which sparked the stop.

Officers found 900 Oxycodone pills, 39 grams of cocaine, and marijuana in the car, Springfield police said. Centeno had a loaded gun stuck in his waistband.

Police also found 29 Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistant and EBT cards issued to different people bundled with a rubber band, authorities said. The debit cards are given to needy families to help with food and housing assistance. Each card had a PIN and its balance written on the back, police said.

Authorities charged Centeno with

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a gun without a license

Obtaining a credit card of another with the intent to defraud (28 Counts)

Commission of a felony while armed (2 Counts)

Conspiracy

Trafficking a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Oxycodone)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Marijuana)

Operating a motor vehicle with an expired inspection sticker

Reyes is charged with:

Trafficking a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Oxycodone)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Marijuana)

Conspiracy

Obtaining a credit card of another with the intent to defraud (28 Counts)

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.