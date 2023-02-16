Drugs, Welfare Cards: Springfield Couple Busted After Traffic Stop Upends Conspiracy, Cops Say

A Springfield couple was caught with drugs, a gun, and a stockpile of EBT and welfare assistance cards earlier this week after a routine traffic stop, authorities said.
Mark Centeno, age 33, and Astrid Reyes, 29, face a litany of charges following the Valentine's Day arrest, the Springfield police said.
An officer spotted Centeno and Reyes in a parking lot along State Street just before 5 p.m. Their car was missing its inspection sticker, which sparked the stop.
Officers found 900 Oxycodone pills, 39 grams of cocaine, and marijuana in the car, Springfield police said. Centeno had a loaded gun stuck in his waistband.
Police also found 29 Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistant and EBT cards issued to different people bundled with a rubber band, authorities said. The debit cards are given to needy families to help with food and housing assistance. Each card had a PIN and its balance written on the back, police said.
Authorities charged Centeno with
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a gun without a license
- Obtaining a credit card of another with the intent to defraud (28 Counts)
- Commission of a felony while armed (2 Counts)
- Conspiracy
- Trafficking a Class B drug (Cocaine)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Oxycodone)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Marijuana)
- Operating a motor vehicle with an expired inspection sticker
Reyes is charged with:
- Trafficking a Class B drug (Cocaine)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Oxycodone)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Marijuana)
- Conspiracy
Obtaining a credit card of another with the intent to defraud (28 Counts)
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.