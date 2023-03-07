Drugs, Weapons: Routine Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest In Chicopee: Police

There's a lesson here — don't drive with a suspended registration and license if you might have drugs in your car. That's the mistake a 33-year-old Hampden County man made last month that led to his arrest, authorities said.

Steven Rosado, of Chicopee, faces multiple charges after police pulled him over on Feb. 24, Chicopee police announced in a Tuesday, March 7, Facebook post.

Police pulled Rosado over for a routine suspended registration inspection, but as they spoke, officers learned his driver's license was also suspended, authorities said. He was arrested, and his car was searched.

That's when police found three large bags of what they believe is marijuana, a scale, a knife, and a BB gun made to look like an AR-15, police said.

Rosado is charged with —

The motor vehicle infractions

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug

Possession of a Class B drug

