Double Shooting With Serious Injuries: Springfield Police Looking For Clues

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

Springfield police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday evening, April 5. 

Officers were alerted to the shooting via a ShotSpotter activation just after 5:45 p.m., Springfield police said. They arrived at the 100 block of Ft. Pleasant Ave. and found two men bleeding from gunshot wounds. 

Responders rushed them to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said. 

Police did not release an update on their condition or their names.

Springfield detectives are investigating the shooting.

