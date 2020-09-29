CT Man Dives Into River To Avoid Arrest, But Leaves ID At Scene Of Crime

A Connecticut man accused of a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run almost escaped police capture by diving into the Chicopee River - but all the identifying information he allegedly left at the scene of the crime quickly led to his arrest.

Andrew Milne, 39, of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, allegedly tore through Ludlow leaving damage and injuries in his wake on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Police ran into Milne after they received a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cady and West streets, police said. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, they learned the vehicle suspected in the hit, a gray pickup truck, had taken off down West Street.

Soon thereafter, police received a report that a gray pickup truck was involved in a three-car accident on West Street and West Avenue, police said.

When police arrived on the scene this time, the truck was there, but the driver had fled. Police said the truck was driving on the wrong side of the street and hit two vehicles. The people in the two vehicles were not injured, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver run toward Indian Orchard; that’s when police allegedly spotted the driver swimming in the Chicopee River going toward Springfield. Police attempted to catch the man at the time, but he got away.

When police searched the gray truck, they allegedly found information that identified the driver as Milne.

Milne turned himself in to the Ludlow Police Station, police said, and was charged with:

- Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident (2 counts)

- Leaving the scene of a property damage accident (3 counts)

- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

- Failure to stop at a red light

- Failure to stop/yield at a stop sign

- Resisting arrest

- Speeding

- And a marked lanes violation.

