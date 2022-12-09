Cops Bust Accused Violent Rapist, Others During Springfield Apartment Raid: Police

A man wanted for several violent offenses, including aggravated rape with injury, armed burglary, and strangulation, was busted during a raid earlier this week, authorities said.

Wayman Jenkins, 45, of Springfield, was one of four people arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of Union Street just before 7 a.m., Springfield police said.

Wayman was wanted on several violent charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, armed burglary, aggravated rape causing serious bodily injury, violation of prevention order, theft of more than $1,200, rape, witness intimidation, and others, Springfield police said.

Juan Delgado, 40, had cocaine and heroin in his pocket when police busted into the apartment, authorities said. Officials charged him with possession of Class A and Class B drugs, authorities added.

Officers also found two women with open arrest warrants inside the house.

Niaer Walker, 37, of Springfield, of Springfield, was cuffed and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, and using a vehicle without permission, police said.

Linda Rodriguez-Malave, 41, of Springfield, also had a receiving a stolen vehicle charge, but more out of Chicopee, police said. She was wanted on counts of theft from a building, breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, and violating a prevention order, authorities said.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Felony Warrant Apprehension Squad, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, and the US Marshals Task Force all took part in the raid.

