Convicted Springfield Drug Dealer Shot At Same Woman Twice In 3 Weeks: Police

A convicted drug dealer from Western Massachusetts was arrested for shooting at the same woman twice in three weeks, authorities said.

Ernesto Lopez, age 30, of Springfield, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bail for shooting at a woman on Oct. 23, Springfield Police report.

Officers then recognized the same woman when they responded to shots fired on the 0-100 block of Greenwich Street in Springfield around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, police said.

During this investigation, officers saw a car Lopez was driving in the previous shooting parked on Prospect Street with him inside. Officers approached the vehicle and detained Lopez when he tried running away, police said.

After placing him into custody, police noticed a matching shell casing in Lopez's vehicle from the shooting on Greenwich Street. Officers also took a firearm, cocaine, crack-cocaine and firearm magazine from the car, police said.

Lopez of was charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class B Drug

Lopez has previous convictions of cocaine trafficking, drug distribution and firearm possession, police added. He is being held without bail for 90 days after he was determined dangerous at a hearing Thursday.

