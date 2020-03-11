Cold Case: Who Killed Karen Soucie? 20 Years On, DA Seeking Public's Help

On the 20th anniversary of her death, the DA is renewing his request for people to come forward with any information they may have about what happened to Karen Soucie, a slain mother of two children.

Soucie’s body was discovered on Nov. 3, 2000, by her landlord, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Office said. The landlord at 22 Berkshire St., in Springfield, noticed Soucie’s car had not moved and she had not picked up her mail in two days. He went into her apartment and found Soucie dead in her bathroom.

The cause of death was blunt trauma, the DA’s Office said.

The person who fatally wounded Soucie has never been found.

We are “asking the public for their help in providing information that would assist law enforcement in bringing closure to her family and the perpetrator to justice,” the DA’s Office said.

“No detail is too small and all leads will be explored.”

Soucie had two children and worked at Milton Bradley at the time of her death. People close to Soucie described her as a quiet person and a hard-worker, the DA’s Office said.

Anyone with information about Soucie and the events around her death is asked to contact the Springfield Police at (413) 787-63355 or text-a-tip by texting the word CRIMES (274637) and type the word SOLVE followed by the information.

