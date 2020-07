Chicopee Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since July 7.

Izaylis “Izzy” Mize, 15, of Chicopee, is a biracial, female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’2” and around 90 lbs.

Anyone with information about Mize should contact the Chicopee Police at (413) 592-6341 or call 911.

