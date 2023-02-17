Chicopee Pedestrian Killed Crossing Street: Police

A man was killed Thursday, Feb. 16, while crossing the road in Chicopee, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was hit just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Chicopee and Florence streets, Chicopee police said in a Facebook post. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

The driver remained at the crash site and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Officers did not release the driver's name.

Chicopee police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed against the driver.

