Car Thefts More Likely In Western Mass Than Anywhere Else In State - Metros Ranked

The Springfield metropolitan area has the highest vehicle-theft rate in Massachusetts, according to new crime analysis.

In 2019, more than 1,000 motor vehicles were stolen from the Springfield Metropolitan Statistical region, which includes much of Hampden and Hampshire counties.

That means in the Springfield metro area there were 145 car thefts per 100,000 people, according to insurance.com data.

Last year in the Boston metro area, over the same time period, the theft rate was 85.

Massachusetts, much like neighboring states, has been experiencing a spike in car break-ins and thefts. Typically, thefts are from unlocked cars or vehicles that have the keys in the car, according to police departments around the state.

After Springfield and Boston, the metropolitan areas with the highest rates of vehicle-thefts are:

- Worcester Metro - 72 vehicles stolen per 100,000 people;

- Pittsfield Metro - 54 stolen per 100,000

- Barnstable Metro - 29 stolen per 100,000.

Car-theft rates were the determining factor in insurance.com's list of 383 U.S. metro areas (with populations over 50,000 people) ranked by rate of thefts per 100,000 residents.

While Western Mass had the highest theft-rate in the state, compared nationally, your car is pretty safe in Massachusetts.

On the ranking of 383 U.S. metros, Springfield came in 248 (the higher the number, the lower the car-theft rate). Barnstable is among the American metros where a person is least likely to get their car stolen. The area ranked 379.

The American metro where you are most likely to have your car stolen is the Bakersfield, California, area.

The U.S. metro where you are least likely to have your car stolen is the Glens Falls, New York, area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.