Boy Hit By Pickup Truck At Holyoke School Bus Stop: Fire Department

A boy in Hampden County was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, April 11, after a pickup truck crashed into him while he waited at a bus stop in Holyoke, officials said.

Holyoke firefighters were called to Lyman Street near Center Street around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a wreck, officials said.

The boy was responsive and spoke to responders when they arrived, the Holyoke Fire Department said. They took him to an area hospital to treat his minor injuries.

Fire officials did not release the name of the school to protect the child's identity.

The truck driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Holyoke police are investigating the crash. A call to investigators was not immediately returned.

