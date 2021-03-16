Boy Arrested In Connection With 1 A.M. Springfield Shooting

The Springfield Police have arrested two people - including a minor - in connection with a shooting around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

At that time, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 0-100 block of Dennis Street, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It did not take long for officers to identify two suspects.

Orlando Cooper, 43, of Springfield, has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. Police also arrested a juvenile male who had allegedly been tasked with hiding the gun used during the shooting, police said. Due to the boy’s age, his identity will not be made public. The boy is facing multiple firearm charges, police said.

Cooper is being charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building,

Firearm violation with three prior/violent drug crimes,

Possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony,

Contributing to the delinquency of a child,

Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device,

And carrying a loaded firearm without a license, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.