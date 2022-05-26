Contact Us
Police & Fire

Body Of 25-Year-Old Found In Chicopee

Kathy Reakes
The body of a 25-year-old man was found in Chicopee.
The body of a 25-year-old man has been found in Western Massachusetts.

The discovery was made on Wednesday, May 25 in Chicopee, according to Hampden County District Attorney's Office spokesman Jim Leydon. 

There is no foul play suspected at this time, he added.

The victim’s identity has not been released. 

No other information is being provided at this time, including the precise location the body was found.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

