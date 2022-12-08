Bicyclist Killed After Hit By Car On Meadow Street In Chicopee: Police

A bicyclist has died after they were hit by a car in Chicopee this week, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash on Meadow Street just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Chicopee Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found the male bicyclist with serious injuries laying on the ground. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

The incident shut down Meadow Street as a result. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. The crash is under investigation.

