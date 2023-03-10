Contact Us
Another Ghost Gun Found In Springfield; 40th Illegal Weapon Seized This Year

Josh Lanier
David Rivera and the untraceable ghost gun Springfield police said they found in his car's armrest during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

The Springfield Police Department is championing the efforts of its firearms investigation unit after the squad recently found its 13th ghost gun and its 40th illegal weapon this year, officials said. 

David Rivera, a 21-year-old Hampden County resident, had the misfortune of claiming the dubious distinction with his arrest earlier this week, Springfield police said. 

Police pulled his car over following a report that he had an illegal firearm inside his vehicle. The tip was fruitful as officers found a loaded untraceable ghost gun with 11 rounds of ammo stuffed inside the car's armrest, police said. 

Rivera, of Springfield, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded large-capacity gun in public, police said. 

