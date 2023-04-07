Alleged Shooter Crashes Porsche Trying To Escape Holyoke Cops: Police

A man accused of attempted murder was found hiding under someone's back porch after he crashed his sports car trying to outrun police in Hampden County.

Luis Rodriguez-Burgos, 25, of Holyoke, faces a laundry list of charges that stem from the shooting Thursday evening, April 6, Holyoke police said.

The victim remains in stable condition at an area hospital.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 898 Main Street. Witnesses told police the shooter sped away in a red Porsche, authorities said. When officers spotted the sportscars nearby on High Street, the driver, Rodriguez-Burgos, floored it to escape, but he lost control along Hampshire Street and crashed, officials said.

Rodriguez-Burgos jumped out of the wreckage and hid beneath someone's back porch, police said. Officers searching the area found him a short time later and arrested him.

Officers found a Glock 19 with a high-capacity magazine and a switch that allowed it to increase its rate of fire, authorities said.

Rodriguez-Burgos is charged with —

Attempted murder

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Driving with a suspended license

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Failure to stop for police

Possession of a machine gun

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a large-capacity firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

