Alleged Shooter Crashes Porsche Trying To Escape Holyoke Cops: Police

Luis Rodriguez-Burgos
Luis Rodriguez-Burgos Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

A man accused of attempted murder was found hiding under someone's back porch after he crashed his sports car trying to outrun police in Hampden County. 

Luis Rodriguez-Burgos, 25, of Holyoke, faces a laundry list of charges that stem from the shooting Thursday evening, April 6, Holyoke police said. 

The victim remains in stable condition at an area hospital. 

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 898 Main Street. Witnesses told police the shooter sped away in a red Porsche, authorities said. When officers spotted the sportscars nearby on High Street, the driver, Rodriguez-Burgos, floored it to escape, but he lost control along Hampshire Street and crashed, officials said. 

Rodriguez-Burgos jumped out of the wreckage and hid beneath someone's back porch, police said. Officers searching the area found him a short time later and arrested him. 

Officers found a Glock 19 with a high-capacity magazine and a switch that allowed it to increase its rate of fire, authorities said. 

Rodriguez-Burgos is charged with —

  • Attempted murder
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Driving with a suspended license
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Possession of a machine gun
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a large-capacity firearm
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon 

