Alleged, Senior Citizen Drug-Dealers Charged With Trafficking Cocaine

Police confiscated 350 grams of cocaine on Friday during the bust of alleged senior citizen drug dealers.

On Friday, Nov. 20, officers from the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force and Detectives from the Chicopee Police Department executed a search warrant at a Marshall Avenue residence.

During the search, police allegedly found more than 350 grams of cocaine, an illegally possessed firearm, and more than $28,000, police said.

The following people were arrested as a result of the search:

Felix Perez, 71, of Marshall Avenue in Chicopee, has been charged with trafficking cocaine 36-100 grams, police said.

Rosa Cruz, 65, also of Marshall Avenue, has been charged with trafficking cocaine 36-100 grams as well, police said.

Alex Perez, 31, also of Marshall Avenue, received the most charges:

Trafficking cocaine (200 grams or more)

Possesoin with intent to disirbute class D drug

Possession of a Class B drug (two counts)

Possession of a Class E drug

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

And Possession of a firearm in a felony, police said.

