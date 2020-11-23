Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alleged, Senior Citizen Drug-Dealers Charged With Trafficking Cocaine

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
From left to right: Alex Perez, Felix Perez, Rosa Cruz Photo Credit: Chicopee PD
Items confiscated by Chicopee Police Nov. 20 Photo Credit: Chicopee PD

Police confiscated 350 grams of cocaine on Friday during the bust of alleged senior citizen drug dealers.

On Friday, Nov. 20, officers from the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force and Detectives from the Chicopee Police Department executed a search warrant at a Marshall Avenue residence.

During the search, police allegedly found more than 350 grams of cocaine, an illegally possessed firearm, and more than $28,000, police said.

The following people were arrested as a result of the search:

Felix Perez, 71, of Marshall Avenue in Chicopee, has been charged with trafficking cocaine 36-100 grams, police said.

Rosa Cruz, 65, also of Marshall Avenue, has been charged with trafficking cocaine 36-100 grams as well, police said.

Alex Perez, 31, also of Marshall Avenue, received the most charges:

  • Trafficking cocaine (200 grams or more)
  • Possesoin with intent to disirbute class D drug
  • Possession of a Class B drug (two counts)
  • Possession of a Class E drug
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • And Possession of a firearm in a felony, police said. 

