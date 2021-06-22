Alert Issued For Missing Western Mass Boy

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

The Pittsfield Police Department issued an alert as they look to track down 17-year-old Gabriel Ramos, who has been reported missing by friends and family.

Ramos was described as being approximately 5-foot-8 with light-colored hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Ramos’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department by calling (413) 448-9700.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.