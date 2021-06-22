Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice
Breaking News: Springfield Man Admits To Child Porn Charges
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Western Mass Boy

Zak Failla
Gabriel Ramos
Gabriel Ramos Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

The Pittsfield Police Department issued an alert as they look to track down 17-year-old Gabriel Ramos, who has been reported missing by friends and family.

Ramos was described as being approximately 5-foot-8 with light-colored hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Ramos’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department by calling (413) 448-9700. 

