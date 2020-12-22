'Aggressive Panhandling' Report Leads To Unregistered Sex Offender Arrest

Police responded to a report of aggressive panhandling and found an unregistered sex offender on Monday, Dec. 21.

Police were called at around 4:30 p.m. to respond to Plaza Liquors on Union Street in West Springfield for a report of “an aggressive panhandler harassing customers,” police said.

When they arrived, West Springfield Police found Gregory Robert Aldridge, who is homeless in the Memorial Avenue area of West Springfield.

Police had already been actively searching for Aldridge since discovering Aldridge is a registered sex offender in California allegedly in violation of the state’s sex offender laws. Aldridge had also failed to register as a sex offender in Massachusetts, which is mandatory for all sex offenders.

Aldridge was charged with being a sex offender who failed to register, police said.

Aldridge also had two warrants out for his arrest, police said - one for California parole violation on a past assault to commit mayhem and rape conviction, and another for forced burglary/failure to report in Indiana.

